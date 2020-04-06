Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium premieres online after theatrical run was cut short

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Actor Irrfan Khan on Sunday announced that his comedy-drama 'Angrezi Medium' which hit the theatres on March 13, but had a short run due to the coronavirus crisis, will now get a digital release.



The 53-year-old star took to Twitter to share the information about the release of his movie on a streaming platform.







