Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium premieres online after theatrical run was cut short

Mid-Day Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Actor Irrfan Khan on Sunday announced that his comedy-drama 'Angrezi Medium' which hit the theatres on March 13, but had a short run due to the coronavirus crisis, will now get a digital release.

The 53-year-old star took to Twitter to share the information about the release of his movie on a streaming platform.



