COVID-19: Arjun Kapoor comes out to support India's battle with the pandemic, makes his contribution

Mid-Day Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Arjun Kapoor has come out to support and help those in need amidst the coronavirus crisis in India. The actor has tried to help as many by contributing to the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, GiveIndia, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood’s Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Arjun...
