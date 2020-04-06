Actor Forrest Compton passes away due to complications from coronavirus

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Actor Forrest Compton, best known for his role in soap-opera 'The Edge of Night' has died of complications from coronavirus. He was 94. The news of his death was confirmed by his close friends, reported Deadline.



Born in Pennsylvania, the actor went on to appear in popular soap operas including 'One Lie to Live', 'As the World... 👓 View full article

