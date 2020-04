Lee Fierro, an actor best known for playing Mrs. Kintner in Steven Spielberg's cult creature feature Jaws, has died of complications from coronavirus. She was 91. According to The Martha's Vineyard Times, a small service is being planned by Fierro's family in Ohio, what with social distancing strictures in place during these ...

