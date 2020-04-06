Global  

No, Tommy Lee Didn't Write That Open Letter To Trump

Clash Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
No, Tommy Lee Didn't Write That Open Letter To TrumpAlthough it is really funny...

A viral letter supposedly written by rock star *Tommy Lee* doesn't seem to be authentic.

The open letter is aimed at President Trump, and it's extreme level of profanity is absolutely hilarious.

It opens: "Dear Fucking Lunatic..."

And contains some superb one-liners, such as this one: "Do you know how fucking insane you sound, you off-brand butt plug?"

Social media gold, no doubt - but that's actually where Tommy Lee found it, sharing someone else's post to his Facebook.

The original writer - Craig Alan Wilkins - was credited, but as *Snopes* points out even this is dubious, with huge elements of the text taken from a previous article.

The open letter borrows aspects of a piece published on the Daily Kos in December 2017 under the pseudonym Aldous J Pennyfarthing.

Find the original piece *HERE.*

