Coronavirus: The Queen's message seen by 24 million

BBC News Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The Queen's rallying call to the nation is the second most watched broadcast of the year so far.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Queen tells nation – if we remain united we will overcome coronavirus

Queen tells nation – if we remain united we will overcome coronavirus 04:34

 The Queen has delivered a message of hope to the nation, saying if we “remain united and resolute” in the face of the coronavirus outbreak “we will over come it”. The head of state warned the country, in lockdown for almost two weeks and with thousands dead after contracting Covid-19, “may...

