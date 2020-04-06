Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ezra Miller criticised by On My Block star after video appears to show actor 'choking' fan

Ezra Miller criticised by On My Block star after video appears to show actor 'choking' fan

Independent Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
'Oh, you wanna fight? That's what you wanna do?'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheIndyFilm

Independent Film Ezra Miller criticised by On My Block star after video appears to show actor ‘choking’ fan https://t.co/KmidwwCKs4 45 minutes ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Ezra Miller criticised by On My Block star after video appears to show actor 'choking' fan: 'Oh, you wann… https://t.co/dSs1VUhJfT 48 minutes ago

IndyArts

Independent Arts Ezra Miller criticised by On My Block star after video appears to show actor ‘choking’ fan https://t.co/RGoyCJkuUJ 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.