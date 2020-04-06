Ezra Miller criticised by On My Block star after video appears to show actor 'choking' fan Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

'Oh, you wanna fight? That's what you wanna do?' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Independent Film Ezra Miller criticised by On My Block star after video appears to show actor ‘choking’ fan https://t.co/KmidwwCKs4 45 minutes ago GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Ezra Miller criticised by On My Block star after video appears to show actor 'choking' fan: 'Oh, you wann… https://t.co/dSs1VUhJfT 48 minutes ago Independent Arts Ezra Miller criticised by On My Block star after video appears to show actor ‘choking’ fan https://t.co/RGoyCJkuUJ 54 minutes ago