"Thor: Love and Thunder" - cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

*Release date :* February 18, 2022

*Synopsis :* ... *Release date :* February 18, 2022*Synopsis :* ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this FatheroftheSprinkles 🌈 RT @hometoharryx: THEY ADDED TOM HIDDLESTON TO THE CAST LIST OF THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER!!!!!!!!!! **NOT April fools joke this time bc I jus… 6 hours ago claraaa_frc Nathalie Portman au cast de « Thor: Love and Thunder » Yasssssss 🥰🥰🥰 1 day ago mbakcaw RT @maryensenada: Yesterday everyone went crazy because they had included Tom Hiddleston in the cast of "Thor: Love and Thunder". But today… 1 day ago Clare Murphy @TaikaWaititi Pls cast her in Thor: Love and Thunder 🙏🏻 2 days ago Asgardian_loki~ RT @samwilsonstoes: Tom Hiddleston on the Thor: Love and Thunder cast members page after April 1st ended https://t.co/EBRUZ1KcWU 2 days ago h ⴵ i wouldn’t even bother worrying about the cast list for thor love and thunder it changes like everyday 3 days ago Linds 🌿 Tom Hiddleston on the Thor: Love and Thunder cast members page after April 1st ended https://t.co/EBRUZ1KcWU 3 days ago