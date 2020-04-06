Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Taraji P. Henson: Coronavirus Pandemic Might Force Me to Throw Backyard Wedding

Taraji P. Henson: Coronavirus Pandemic Might Force Me to Throw Backyard Wedding

AceShowbiz Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The 'Empire' actress has pushed back plan to marry fiance Kelvin Hayden to June, but is now considering alternative arrangements because of complications caused by COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JarrettHill

Jarrett Hill @ShawnZGatlin ‘Empire’s Final Season Cut Short By Coronavirus Pandemic; Early Series Finale Set On Fox https://t.co/WJ3GKHqIcM 19 minutes ago

CynthiaManor

Cynthia Gail Manor 😨 ‘Empire’ To End On Fox With Final Season Cut Short By #Coronavirus Pandemic – Deadline https://t.co/CpW2j95Vmo @EmpireFOX 2 hours ago

thepheshow

Phe RT @Essence: The couple’s big day has been pushed back a bit, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/7xSIRd3lk0 1 day ago

Essence

ESSENCE The couple’s big day has been pushed back a bit, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/7xSIRd3lk0 1 day ago

PragObots

PragmaticObotsUnite RT @DEADLINE: Empire’s Final Season Cut Short By Coronavirus Pandemic; Early Series Finale Set On Fox https://t.co/JfauYUILxH https://t.co/… 2 days ago

_Free_RT_

Free RT Entertainment Taraji P. Henson: Coronavirus Pandemic Might Force Me to Throw Backyard Wedding… https://t.co/BHiRPkdA6a 2 days ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Taraji P. Henson: Coronavirus Pandemic Might Force Me to Throw Backyard Wedding https://t.co/UzhyZ1GOX0 https://t.co/myHbsXLrX6 2 days ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics Taraji P. Henson Talks Saying Goodbye to 'Empire' and Wedding Planning Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (Exclusive)… https://t.co/3CJZFuFHPZ 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.