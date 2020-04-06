The 'Empire' actress has pushed back plan to marry fiance Kelvin Hayden to June, but is now considering alternative arrangements because of complications caused by COVID-19.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jarrett Hill @ShawnZGatlin ‘Empire’s Final Season Cut Short By Coronavirus Pandemic; Early Series Finale Set On Fox https://t.co/WJ3GKHqIcM 19 minutes ago Cynthia Gail Manor 😨 ‘Empire’ To End On Fox With Final Season Cut Short By #Coronavirus Pandemic – Deadline https://t.co/CpW2j95Vmo @EmpireFOX 2 hours ago Phe RT @Essence: The couple’s big day has been pushed back a bit, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/7xSIRd3lk0 1 day ago ESSENCE The couple’s big day has been pushed back a bit, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/7xSIRd3lk0 1 day ago PragmaticObotsUnite RT @DEADLINE: Empire’s Final Season Cut Short By Coronavirus Pandemic; Early Series Finale Set On Fox https://t.co/JfauYUILxH https://t.co/… 2 days ago Free RT Entertainment Taraji P. Henson: Coronavirus Pandemic Might Force Me to Throw Backyard Wedding… https://t.co/BHiRPkdA6a 2 days ago AceShowbiz Taraji P. Henson: Coronavirus Pandemic Might Force Me to Throw Backyard Wedding https://t.co/UzhyZ1GOX0 https://t.co/myHbsXLrX6 2 days ago West Virginia Topics Taraji P. Henson Talks Saying Goodbye to 'Empire' and Wedding Planning Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (Exclusive)… https://t.co/3CJZFuFHPZ 4 days ago