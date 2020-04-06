Global  

Sneakbo Announces New Album '9 Lives'

Clash Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Sneakbo Announces New Album '9 Lives'It's out on April 24th...

Brixton rapper *Sneakbo* will release new album '9 Lives' later this month.

The rapper has been teasing the release for weeks, stoking speculation with a flurry of social media snippets.

Now he's decided to come clean. New album '9 Lives' drops on April 24th, with the pre-order launching on April 10th.

The title plays on the urban legend that Sneakbo transforms into a black cat when he enters Brixton McDonalds...

He comments: "I called the album 9 LIVES because I’ve been through certain situations more than once that could of taken my life yet here I am...."

Check out the much-discussed artwork up top.

