Rita Ora’s Mom Vera Is Coming To The Rescue For Coronavirus Victims: “Real Super Hero”
Monday, 6 April 2020 () British singer Rita Ora wants the world to know how much her day one is doing during the coronavirus crisis. The R&B crooner’s psychiatrist mom Vera Sahatciu is reportedly helping out victims suffering from mental health problems. Big Facts On Monday, Ora lit up her social media pages with a big salute to Vera. Rita […]
The post Rita Ora’s Mom Vera Is Coming To The Rescue For Coronavirus Victims: “Real Super Hero” appeared first on .