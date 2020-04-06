Global  

Rita Ora’s Mom Vera Is Coming To The Rescue For Coronavirus Victims: “Real Super Hero”

SOHH Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Rita Ora’s Mom Vera Is Coming To The Rescue For Coronavirus Victims: “Real Super Hero”British singer Rita Ora wants the world to know how much her day one is doing during the coronavirus crisis. The R&B crooner’s psychiatrist mom Vera Sahatciu is reportedly helping out victims suffering from mental health problems. Big Facts On Monday, Ora lit up her social media pages with a big salute to Vera. Rita […]

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Rita Ora signs up as NHS volunteer to help out amid coronavirus pandemic

Rita Ora signs up as NHS volunteer to help out amid coronavirus pandemic 00:41

 Rita Ora is volunteering her time to assist Britain's struggling National Health Service amid the coronavirus pandemic.

