Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The Walking Dead Bringing Back Lauren Cohan as Maggie in Season 10 Finale

The Walking Dead Bringing Back Lauren Cohan as Maggie in Season 10 Finale

E! Online Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
She's back! The Walking Dead "ended" season 10 with a look at what's to come when the season's true finale airs sometime in 2020 and that includes Lauren Cohan's return to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: THE WALKING DEAD S10E16 A Certain Doom - Season Finale

THE WALKING DEAD S10E16 A Certain Doom - Season Finale 00:35

 THE WALKING DEAD 10x16 A Certain Doom- Promo Trailer [HD] - Next on Season 10 Episode 16 of The Walking Dead on AMC - See what's coming when The Walking Dead Season 10 finale airs later this year. Cast: Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride Directed by Greg Nicotero Story by : Jim Barnes...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LaNataMontoya

Nat RT @enews: The Walking Dead Bringing Back Lauren Cohan as Maggie in Season 10 Finale https://t.co/3mQlz9YNEe 2 hours ago

NZStuffEnt

Stuff Entertainment The Walking Dead bringing back Lauren Cohan as Maggie in season 10 finale https://t.co/ABQGx7eewv 4 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @eonlineTV: Maggie is coming to save the day on #TheWalkingDead https://t.co/OdtCrRjnnR 9 hours ago

enews

E! News The Walking Dead Bringing Back Lauren Cohan as Maggie in Season 10 Finale https://t.co/3mQlz9YNEe 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.