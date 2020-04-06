Global  

'Aliens' Actor Jay Benedict Dies From Coronavirus at 68

Just Jared Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Aliens actor Jay Benedict has passed away at the age of 68 after contracting coronavirus. “It is with profound sorrow that we must announce Jay’s death on the 4th of April due to complications arising from a COVID-19 infection,” a notice on his website read. He played Newt’s father in Aliens and Rich Twit in [...]
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Jay Benedict has died after contracting coronavirus

Jay Benedict has died after contracting coronavirus 00:55

 'Aliens' and 'The Dark Knight Rises' actor Jay Benedict has died at the age of 68 after contracting coronavirus.

