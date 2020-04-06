'Aliens' Actor Jay Benedict Dies From Coronavirus at 68

Aliens actor Jay Benedict has passed away at the age of 68 after contracting coronavirus. “It is with profound sorrow that we must announce Jay’s death on the 4th of April due to complications arising from a COVID-19 infection,” a notice on his website read. He played Newt’s father in Aliens and Rich Twit in [...]

