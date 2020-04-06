Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Honor Blackman death: Pussy Galore actor dies aged 94

Honor Blackman death: Pussy Galore actor dies aged 94

Independent Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Actor was best known for her roles as Bond girl Pussy Galore and as Cathy Gale in The Avengers
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Honor Blackman dies aged 94

Honor Blackman dies aged 94 01:00

 Honor Blackman, best-known for playing Bond girl Pussy Galore and Cathy Gale in The Avengers, has died aged 94, her family said.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Daily_Express

Daily Express BREAKING: James Bond's Pussy Galore star Honor Blackman dies aged 94 https://t.co/zMmdVNT7qc https://t.co/sNAOHzxJb1 16 seconds ago

RebeccaProut1

Rebecca Jean Prout 🐝🤭 RT @Independent: Pussy Galore actor Honor Blackman dies https://t.co/hHLwSYEhCT 31 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.