WATCH: CNBC’s Jim Cramer Calls for $1 Trillion in War Bonds, Larry Kudlow Calls it a ‘Great Idea’

CNBC host *Jim Cramer* conducted an interview with *Larry Kudlow* on Monday where he and the White House chief economic advisor flirted with the possibility of using war bonds to sustain America's financial endeavors to counteract the coronavirus.

