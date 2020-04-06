Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > WATCH: CNBC’s Jim Cramer Calls for $1 Trillion in War Bonds, Larry Kudlow Calls it a ‘Great Idea’

WATCH: CNBC’s Jim Cramer Calls for $1 Trillion in War Bonds, Larry Kudlow Calls it a ‘Great Idea’

Mediaite Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
CNBC host *Jim Cramer* conducted an interview with *Larry Kudlow* on Monday where he and the White House chief economic advisor flirted with the possibility of using war bonds to sustain America's financial endeavors to counteract the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published
News video: Jim Cramer's Thoughts About a 30-Year Safe and Sound Bond

Jim Cramer's Thoughts About a 30-Year Safe and Sound Bond 01:02

 Jim Cramer breaks down his newest plan to help the economy.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cozy1950

Colleen LR WATCH: CNBC’s Jim Cramer Calls for $1 Trillion in War Bonds, Larry Kudlow Calls it a ‘Great Idea’ https://t.co/ZQpJ0culeQ 1 week ago

denuribe73

Dennis Uribe 🌊🌎♿ WATCH: CNBC’s Jim Cramer Calls for $1 Trillion in War Bonds, Larry Kudlow Calls it a ‘Great Idea’ https://t.co/MVw3T9EOns #SmartNews 1 week ago

rleas

Flatten the curve RT @StephenGlahn: I'm not buying as long as that exponentially stoooopid Kudlow is still around. WATCH: CNBC's Jim Cramer Calls for $1 Tri… 1 week ago

StephenGlahn

Geo Steve I'm not buying as long as that exponentially stoooopid Kudlow is still around. WATCH: CNBC's Jim Cramer Calls for… https://t.co/szG8mFz8op 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.