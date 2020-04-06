Steve Harvey Radio The World Health Organization and Global Citizen has teamed up with Lady Gaga to curate a star-studded event to cel… https://t.co/DWTfMUR2au 33 seconds ago

World 24 ads WHO & Global Citizen Announce Star-Studded, Gaga-Curated 'One World: Together at Home' read more :… https://t.co/tCOMmnxHpQ 33 minutes ago

Janice Dash #WHO & #GlobalCitizen Announce Star-Studded, Gaga-Curated 'One World: Together at Home' https://t.co/wUtUcoQXYu via… https://t.co/iH4y4gMZVu 2 hours ago

Bruce Merrin WHO & Global Citizen Announce Star-Studded, Gaga-Curated 'One World: Together at Home' https://t.co/TRlhALrlpX via @billboard 2 hours ago

Jan Jansen Music WHO & Global Citizen Announce Star-Studded, Gaga-Curated ‘One World: Together at Home’ https://t.co/vwgfaFTRjv… https://t.co/7l4ayOxlUS 2 hours ago