Robin Wright's Husband Clement Giraudet Goes Shirtless for Day at the Beach!

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Robin Wright is enjoying a day at the beach with her husband and their dogs! The 53-year-old House of Cards actress and husband Clement Giraudet soaked up the sun while playing fetch with their dogs on Sunday afternoon (April 5) in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robin Wright Robin kept thins [...] 👓 View full article

