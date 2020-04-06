Acting Navy Secretary Rips Fired Captain As ‘Too Naive Or Too Stupid’ in Leaked Speech to Ship’s Crew
Monday, 6 April 2020 () Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly tossed Captain Brett Crozier, who lead the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, into choppy seas Monday while giving a speech blasting the former captain as either "too naive or too stupid" to anchor the head post on the vessel.
More than 100 crew on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier have tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.
According to Reuters, the Navy said Saturday the number has risen 13% in the past 24 hours to 155.
The news comes in the wake of the firing of the carrier’s captain, Captain Brett...
