Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly tossed Captain Brett Crozier, who lead the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, into choppy seas Monday while giving a speech blasting the former captain as either "too naive or too stupid" to anchor the head post on the vessel.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jon Nicosia F— this Trump hack 👉👉Acting Navy Secretary Rips Fired Captain As 'Too Naive Or Too Stupid' in Leaked Speech to Ship… https://t.co/ViI7ie5yVG 5 minutes ago Begonia Arizona RT @mgafni: In unbelievable speech to USS Roosevelt crew, an angry Acting Secretary of Navy Thomas Modly rips their beloved former CO, Capt… 14 minutes ago (((mmmexperimental))) 🖖 Acting Navy Secretary Rips Fired Captain As 'Too Naive Or Too Stupid' in Leaked Speech to Ship's Crew https://t.co/ZWI60dD55k via @mediaite 28 minutes ago Molverine RT @DefenseBaron: Acting Navy Secretary Modly, a partisan politician, reportedly rips the media in address to the crew of USS Theodore Roos… 32 minutes ago Todd Chambers Uh, talk about not realizing something might get leaked....Acting Navy Secretary Rips Fired Captain As 'Too Naive O… https://t.co/zAHMwo2mUt 44 minutes ago Four Legsgood RT @jazgar: Acting Navy Secretary Rips Fired Captain As ‘Too Naive Or Too Stupid’ in Leaked Speech to Ship’s Crew https://t.co/A6RXKnLdxn 49 minutes ago 💥💥💥💥💥⓵ⒷⓊⓋ💥💥💥💥💥 Acting #Navy #Secretary #Thomas #Modly backed the decision to fire #Captain #Brett #Crozier in a blistering speech… https://t.co/Yi8R1IQBOd 51 minutes ago James G. Alinski Acting Navy Secretary Rips Fired Captain As ‘Too Naive Or Too Stupid’ in Leaked Speech to Ship’s Crew https://t.co/A6RXKnLdxn 55 minutes ago