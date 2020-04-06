Global  

Acting Navy Secretary Rips Fired Captain As ‘Too Naive Or Too Stupid’ in Leaked Speech to Ship’s Crew

Mediaite Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly tossed Captain Brett Crozier, who lead the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, into choppy seas Monday while giving a speech blasting the former captain as either "too naive or too stupid" to anchor the head post on the vessel.
