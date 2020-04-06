Global  

Jeezy + Jeannie Mai Are Now Officially Engaged

SOHH Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Jeezy + Jeannie Mai Are Now Officially EngagedAtlanta rapper Jeezy is ready to give love a true shot. The hip-hop veteran and his boo Jeannie Mai are now engaged after months of publicized dating. Big Facts According to reports, the Snowman popped the big question after a quarantine dinner together. Jeezy reportedly planned on popping the question at a restaurant before the […]

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Engaged to Be Married

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Engaged to Be Married 00:59

 Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Engaged to Be Married The rapper and 'The Real' co-host are set to tie the knot almost two years after they started dating, 'PEOPLE' reports. Jeezy popped the question during a Vietnamese-themed date night on March 27. Jeanie Mai's Reps, via 'PEOPLE' Jeanie Mai's Reps, via...

