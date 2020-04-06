Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get steamy during their 'ACM Presents: Our Country' performance

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get steamy during their 'ACM Presents: Our Country' performance

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Quarantining at home together hasn't put a damper on the romance between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShefaniAFRICA

ShefaniAFRICA RT @people: Gwen Stefani Playfully Teases Blake Shelton for Misspeaking 'Stay Safe' During ACM Our Country Special https://t.co/vGugtgHrwS 3 minutes ago

TJQ104

TJ McEntire Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani "Nobody But You" - ACM Presents: Our Country https://t.co/TK8Ln7Rhxl via @YouTube 4 minutes ago

BobbiReive

Bobbi ❤Blake Shelton - Nobody But You (Duet with Gwen Stefani) (Official Music ... https://t.co/KgC10Dqxhx via @YouTube 5 minutes ago

PresshubU

presshub_us [ foxnews] (video)Blake #Shelton and Gwen Stefani get steamy during their 'ACM Presents: Our #Country' performance https://t.co/1wO1FMmc85 5 minutes ago

Patrici0537

Patricia Owen RT @richardc281: I voted for Blake Shelton / Gwen Stefani - NOBODY BUT YOU on K102! Vote at https://t.co/cjOk5moYQn false 7 minutes ago

Patrici0537

Patricia Owen RT @richardc281: I voted for Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani - Nobody But You on K95tulsa! Vote at https://t.co/xOnGuuQ7Sy false 7 minutes ago

Patrici0537

Patricia Owen RT @richardc281: I voted for Blake Shelton / Gwen Stefani - NOBODY BUT YOU on 93.5 The Bull! Vote at https://t.co/vqNbELTMV3 false 7 minutes ago

Patrici0537

Patricia Owen RT @richardc281: I voted for Blake Shelton / Gwen Stefani - NOBODY BUT YOU on FM1061! Vote at https://t.co/cxFllB6QzM false 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.