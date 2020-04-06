Lady Gaga raises $35 million for coronavirus relief, helps launch 'One World: Together at Home' TV special
Monday, 6 April 2020 () Lady Gaga has helped raise $35 million to help fight the coronavirus and will launch a TV special featuring fellow mega-artists Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish and more to support pandemic relief.
Lady Gaga is to bring together some of the world’s biggest stars for a virtual concert to mark the “gravity” of the coronavirus pandemic and celebrate frontline workers. People in lockdown will be able to tune in to the One World: Together At Home broadcast on April 18.