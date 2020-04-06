Global  

Lady Gaga raises $35 million for coronavirus relief, helps launch 'One World: Together at Home' TV special

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Lady Gaga has helped raise $35 million to help fight the coronavirus and will launch a TV special featuring fellow mega-artists Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish and more to support pandemic relief.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lady Gaga announces virtual concert to mark 'gravity' of coronavirus pandemic

Lady Gaga announces virtual concert to mark 'gravity' of coronavirus pandemic 01:49

 Lady Gaga is to bring together some of the world’s biggest stars for a virtual concert to mark the “gravity” of the coronavirus pandemic and celebrate frontline workers. People in lockdown will be able to tune in to the One World: Together At Home broadcast on April 18.

