Need An Escape? Try 'Unorthodox,' 'Baghdad Central' And 'Abigail'

NPR Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Critic John Powers recommends three stories to break up the monotony of coronavirus lockdown: Unorthodox on Netflix; Baghdad Central on Hulu and a new translation of Magda Szabó's 1970 novel Abigail.
