Good News: Anonymous Donor Sends $150 in Gift Cards to Every House in Iowa Town Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

An anonymous donor from Madison County, Iowa sent $150 gift cards to every household in the 1,400 person town of Earlham, in order to help the local economy amid the coronavirus outbreak. An anonymous donor from Madison County, Iowa sent $150 gift cards to every household in the 1,400 person town of Earlham, in order to help the local economy amid the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AB Landis RT @nodontjosh: Good people out there Anonymous donor sends $150 in gift cards to every household in 1,400-person Iowa town https://t.co/ja… 3 hours ago - Mark Fullbright Good news during troubling times. https://t.co/X9mnN0FJ9i 5 hours ago Terence T 🖤🏧 RT @Mediaite: Good News: Anonymous Donor Sends $150 in Gift Cards to Every House in Iowa Town https://t.co/63YqdtBwzv 5 hours ago Josh Towers Good people out there Anonymous donor sends $150 in gift cards to every household in 1,400-person Iowa town… https://t.co/iX09BJMOEv 7 hours ago Raven9z Donor sends $150 in gift cards to every household in 1,400-person town AMAZING! :) https://t.co/a1nvfi7qyt 7 hours ago Dennis Uribe 🌊🌎♿ Good News: Anonymous Donor Sends $150 in Gift Cards to Every House in Iowa Town https://t.co/OBMFYmphdj #SmartNews 7 hours ago Mediaite Good News: Anonymous Donor Sends $150 in Gift Cards to Every House in Iowa Town https://t.co/63YqdtBwzv 10 hours ago TheCollegeFund Donor sends $150 in gift cards to every household in 1,400-person town https://t.co/MunxrysK55 10 hours ago