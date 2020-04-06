Global  

Honor Blackman Dead - 'James Bond' Actress Dies at 94

Just Jared Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Honor Blackman has sadly passed away. She was 94-years-old. Honor, who is best known for playing Bond girl Pussy Galore in the 1964 movie Goldfinger, starring Sean Connery as James Bond, died from natural causes, her family revealed to The Guardian. “It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman, [...]
