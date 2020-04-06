UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved to Intensive Care While Battling Coronavirus

Boris Johnson, the UK’s Prime Minister, who was hospitalized over the weekend for Coronavirus symptoms, has now been moved to intensive care. “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the [...]

