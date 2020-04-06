Global  

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved to Intensive Care While Battling Coronavirus

Just Jared Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Boris Johnson, the UK’s Prime Minister, who was hospitalized over the weekend for Coronavirus symptoms, has now been moved to intensive care. “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the [...]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson moved to intensive care

Boris Johnson moved to intensive care 00:42

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street has confirmed. Downing Stret also said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would “deputise where necessary” while the Prime Minister was in intensive care with Covid-19.

