Liam Payne Had to Stop Louis Tomlinson From Doing This on the Set of One Direction Videos Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Louis Tomlinson got a little crazy on the set of One Direction music videos! The 26-year-old singer’s band mate Liam Payne just revealed that Louis would try to break something on the set of every video. “The thing about Louis was he used to actively try every time to break something in every single music [...] 👓 View full article



