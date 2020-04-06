Global  

Dan Abrams Blasts Trump Firing of Intel Community IG: ‘So Egregious and So Off the Grid’

Monday, 6 April 2020
Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst *Dan Abrams* went off on President *Donald Trump* today for his firing of intelligence community inspector general *Michael Atkinson*, the official who first brought the whistleblower complaint to Congress.
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump defends firing U.S. intel watchdog

Trump defends firing U.S. intel watchdog 01:03

 U.S. President Donald Trump defended his decision to fire the top watchdog of the U.S. Intelligence Community, saying Michael Atkinson did "a terrible job" in handling the whistleblower complaint that triggered an impeachment probe of Trump last year. Fred Katayama reports.

