Dan Abrams Blasts Trump Firing of Intel Community IG: ‘So Egregious and So Off the Grid’

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst *Dan Abrams* went off on President *Donald Trump* today for his firing of intelligence community inspector general *Michael Atkinson*, the official who first brought the whistleblower complaint to Congress. 👓 View full article



