Reginae Carter Launches Another Hilarious Game Of “Guess That Movie” Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s mini-me has nothing but time on her hands these days. The hip-hop star’s daughter Reginae Carter has returned to social media to show off her acting chops. Big Facts This past Sunday, Reginae lit up Instagram with some golden acting. Carter played the role of various movie stars and encouraged her […]



The post Reginae Carter Launches Another Hilarious Game Of “Guess That Movie” appeared first on . Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s mini-me has nothing but time on her hands these days. The hip-hop star’s daughter Reginae Carter has returned to social media to show off her acting chops. Big Facts This past Sunday, Reginae lit up Instagram with some golden acting. Carter played the role of various movie stars and encouraged her […]The post Reginae Carter Launches Another Hilarious Game Of “Guess That Movie” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this