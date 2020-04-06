Global  

Reginae Carter Launches Another Hilarious Game Of “Guess That Movie”

SOHH Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Reginae Carter Launches Another Hilarious Game Of “Guess That Movie”Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s mini-me has nothing but time on her hands these days. The hip-hop star’s daughter Reginae Carter has returned to social media to show off her acting chops. Big Facts This past Sunday, Reginae lit up Instagram with some golden acting. Carter played the role of various movie stars and encouraged her […]

