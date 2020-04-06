Honor Blackman, the British actress who played the Bond girl Pussy Galore in “Goldfinger," has died. She was 94. Blackman's family said in a statement Monday that she…

You Might Like

Tweets about this A B McCully-Jackson RT @piersmorgan: RIP Honor Blackman, 94. A wonderful actress, and my favourite of all the Bond girls when she played Pussy Galore in Goldf… 9 seconds ago TheChillOutCafeCanada RT @thedailybeast: Actress Honor Blackman, best known for playing Bond girl Pussy Galore, has died at the age of 94. According to The Guard… 2 minutes ago Good Luck⭐⭐⭐⭐ Honor Blackman, Who Played Pussy Galore In The James Bond Movie "Goldfinger," Has Died Aged 94 https://t.co/bs4hDjnPjo via @arianelange 2 minutes ago Japan Today News Honor Blackman, who played Bond's Pussy Galore in 'Goldfinger', dies at 94: Honor Blackman, the British actress who… https://t.co/1w6ekHgiXV 5 minutes ago iNfonewsKelowna iN VIDEO: Honor Blackman, who played Bond's Pussy Galore, dies at 94 https://t.co/1YGmZveoVm https://t.co/OVXKfmD2IK 5 minutes ago InfoNewsPenticton iN VIDEO: Honor Blackman, who played Bond's Pussy Galore, dies at 94 https://t.co/rd7x4gxUKX https://t.co/ReuHL1hsiQ 5 minutes ago iNfonewsVernon iN VIDEO: Honor Blackman, who played Bond's Pussy Galore, dies at 94 https://t.co/S7oheOBbGg https://t.co/eTDg0rprec 5 minutes ago Infonews Kamloops iN VIDEO: Honor Blackman, who played Bond's Pussy Galore, dies at 94 https://t.co/IBQfEoYdzJ https://t.co/LwN8UcbQ4h 5 minutes ago