Honor Blackman, who played Bond's Pussy Galore in 'Goldfinger', dies at 94
Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Honor Blackman, the British actress who played the Bond girl Pussy Galore in “Goldfinger," has died. She was 94. Blackman's family said in a statement Monday that she…
Honor Blackman, best-known for playing Bond girl Pussy Galore and Cathy Gale in The Avengers, has died aged 94, her family said.
