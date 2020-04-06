Global  

Honor Blackman, who played Bond's Pussy Galore in 'Goldfinger', dies at 94

Japan Today Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Honor Blackman, the British actress who played the Bond girl Pussy Galore in “Goldfinger," has died. She was 94. Blackman's family said in a statement Monday that she…
News video: Honor Blackman dies aged 94

Honor Blackman dies aged 94 01:00

 Honor Blackman, best-known for playing Bond girl Pussy Galore and Cathy Gale in The Avengers, has died aged 94, her family said.

