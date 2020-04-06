Global  

James Drury, ‘The Virginian’ star, dead at 85

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
James Drury -- the star of the Western series, "The Virginian" -- has died. He was 85. 
James Drury, star of NBC's long-running Western series 'The Virginian,' dies at 85

James Drury died Monday at 85. The actor played the title rancher on "The Virginian," the longest-running TV Western behind "Gunsmoke" and "Bonanza."
USATODAY.com

