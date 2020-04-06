James Drury, ‘The Virginian’ star, dead at 85

Jgraham723 RT @americafirstmg: “THE VIRGINIAN” STAR JAMES DRURY DEAD AT 85 https://t.co/b2CnAz52vV https://t.co/pGWg83wLHQ 6 minutes ago

Sue W Aww damn. SO loved watching him in #TheVirginian. RIP #JamesDrury "James Drury, star of The Virginian, has died at… https://t.co/cb8vhWm6xF 17 minutes ago

iDrew James Drury, TV Western Icon and The Virginian star, Dies at 85: 'He Will Be Missed' https://t.co/kF6dVUbXAb 17 minutes ago

Mary Morris RT @RealMattCouch: “THE VIRGINIAN” STAR JAMES DRURY DEAD AT 85 https://t.co/NE6DvFrbTA https://t.co/9u30SK3JX6 19 minutes ago

Anna Dickie #DontPutYourKeys/MobileOnTheCounter! RT @DrJamesKent3: James Drury, star of The Virginian, has died at age of 85. The actor, who was best known for starring in the Western seri… 20 minutes ago

Julie Decker RT @JulieDeck22: James Drury, Star of Western Series ‘The Virginian,’ Dies at 85 https://t.co/8yQPAS9WXw via @variety 43 minutes ago

Julie Decker James Drury, Star of Western Series ‘The Virginian,’ Dies at 85 https://t.co/8yQPAS9WXw via @variety 43 minutes ago