'Aliens' Star Jay Benedict Dies From Covid-19 Complications

AceShowbiz Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The British actor has passed away at the age of 68 years old 'due to complications arising from a Covid-19 infection' as the world is fighting coronavirus pandemic.
