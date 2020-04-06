Alyssa Milano Sparks Backlash For ‘Hypocritical Defense’ of Joe Biden Amid Allegation: ‘You Are a Fraud’ Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano sparked backlash on Twitter when she defended Democratic candidate Joe Biden despite the fact that his former staffer Tara Reade came forward with assault allegations.

