CBS To Produce 'All Rise' Quarantine Episode During Coronavirus Pandemic

Just Jared Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
All Rise is set to produce a quarantine focused episode that will next month. THR reports that the cast will start up production again for the episode, that will focus on the coronavirus pandemic and see the characters adjusting to a new normal from inside their homes. According to a release, the episode will see [...]
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Coronavirus Grounds Miami Beach Air & Sea Show Scheduled For Memorial Day Weekend

Coronavirus Grounds Miami Beach Air & Sea Show Scheduled For Memorial Day Weekend 00:28

 This year's National Salute to America's Heroes air and sea show on Miami Beach has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

