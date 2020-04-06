Global  

Katharine McPhee Wears Her 'American Idol' Outfits 14 Years Later for Special Instagram Show!

Just Jared Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Katharine McPhee went live on Instagram on Sunday night with an American Idol-themed show and she even tried on some of her outfits from her days on the show! The season five runner-up wore the jacket from her audition while doing a cute sketch to introduce the special Instagram show. She later brought out the [...]
