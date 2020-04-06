Global  

Alyssa Milano explains silence on Joe Biden sexual assault allegation, says men deserve ‘due process’

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Alyssa Milano is defending her decision to stay silent in the wake of a recently surfaced allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden by former Senate staffer Tara Reade that he sexually assaulted her in 1993.
Recent related news from verified sources

Alyssa Milano Says Joe Biden Deserves ‘Due Process’ In Sexual Assault Allegation

This was not her position on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh
Daily Caller

Alyssa Milano Sparks Backlash For ‘Hypocritical Defense’ of Joe Biden Amid Allegation: ‘You Are a Fraud’

Alyssa Milano Sparks Backlash For ‘Hypocritical Defense’ of Joe Biden Amid Allegation: ‘You Are a Fraud’Actress and activist Alyssa Milano sparked backlash on Twitter when she defended Democratic candidate Joe Biden despite the fact that his former staffer Tara...
Mediaite

