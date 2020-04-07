Global  

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Name New Organization After Son Archie

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled the name of their new organization and it pays tribute to their first child, Archie. The former senior royal couple filed paperwork to secure the name Archewell for their non profit organization, according to reports. “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’—the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’,” [...]
