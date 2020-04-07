Adam Rippon Holds 'Press Conference' To Announce He Won't Jump On Bandwagon of Joining TikTok

Global  

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Adam Rippon is refusing to be like many others in joining TikTok during quarantine! The 30-year-old Olympic figure skater, who is quite the jokester, shared a video of his social distancing press conference. Adam used tripods to hold up remotes as fake microphones for the comedy bit. “My Official Statement About TikTok,” Adam captioned the [...]
