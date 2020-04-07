Zoa Morani: Shaza had no symptoms, yet tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

"I am approaching this one step at a time," says actor Zoa Morani, who is awaiting the result of her second test for COVID-19 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor and sister Shaza were admitted to the Andheri hospital late Sunday night. After the first round of test, Shaza, who tested positive, was promptly taken... "I am approaching this one step at a time," says actor Zoa Morani, who is awaiting the result of her second test for COVID-19 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor and sister Shaza were admitted to the Andheri hospital late Sunday night. After the first round of test, Shaza, who tested positive, was promptly taken 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 3 days ago Coronavirus: Pink reveals positive test 00:47 American singer Pink is recovering after testing positive for the coronavirus and says she is donating a million dollars (£815,000) to emergency funds. The Grammy Award-winner said she and her three-year-old son Jameson had shown symptoms of Covid-19 and that she tested positive.Posting on Twitter,... You Might Like

Tweets about this Mid Day With sister undergoing COVID-19 treatment, #ZoaMorani, who is kept in isolation, discusses how they were home-quara… https://t.co/Lhp5C2XLEp 12 hours ago India.com #KarimMorani's daughters #Zoa and #Shaza, both are admitted at the hospital. While Shaza was tested positive for th… https://t.co/oE26ihhM0U 17 hours ago ETimes BT EXCLUSIVE! @zoamorani: My tests came negative & Shaza’s came positive https://t.co/6554xhJI6Y 1 day ago BombayTimes BT EXCLUSIVE! Zoa Morani: We were taken aback as Shaza had no symptoms, but had tested positive! #ShazaMorani… https://t.co/8txH47BgVG 1 day ago