John Krasinski Surprises 'Hamilton' Fan With Original Cast's Zoom Reunion

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
During the second episode of his 'Some Good News' web series, the director of 'A Quiet Place' presents nine-year-old Aubrey with a performance of 'Alexander Hamilton' from the acclaimed production.
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published
News video: The Hamilton gives a video chat performance for a young fan on John Krasinski’s show

The Hamilton gives a video chat performance for a young fan on John Krasinski’s show 00:45

 John Krasinski and Emily Blunt brought out Lin-Manuel Miranda to perform a “Hamilton” song for a young fan

