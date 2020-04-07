Jeannie Mai Confirms Jeezy Engagement: “I Want Nothing More Than To Spend The Rest Of My Life Loving You”
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () Hollywood entertainer Jeannie Mai couldn’t ask for a better man to put a ring on it. The popular talk show personality has confirmed she’s officially engaged to rap star Jeezy. Big Facts Jeannie went to her Instagram page Monday to confirm the massive announcement. Mai went the extra mile and dished on how much she […]
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are
Engaged to Be Married The rapper and 'The Real' co-host are set to tie the knot almost two years after they started dating, 'PEOPLE' reports. Jeezy popped the question during a Vietnamese-themed date night on March 27. Jeanie Mai's Reps, via 'PEOPLE' Jeanie Mai's Reps, via...