Swiss street artist pays tribute to unsung coronavirus heroes

Reuters India Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Street artist David Perez has found his own way to pay tribute in Switzerland to the people he regards as the unsung heroes of the coronavirus crisis.
Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Swiss Artist Creates Mural of Cashier as Tribute for Those on the Frontline of COVID-19

Swiss Artist Creates Mural of Cashier as Tribute for Those on the Frontline of COVID-19 00:50

 A swiss artist painted a giant mural of a cashier as a tribute to "everyday super-heroes" for those on the frontlines battling COVID-19. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

