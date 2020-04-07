Global  

Kannada celluloid comedian Bullet Prakash passes away at the age of 44

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Kannada's popular comedian 'Bullet' Prakash (44) died at a private hospital in the city following multi-organ failure, an official said on Monday.

"Prakash passed away in the evening (4.45 p.m.) due to multi-organ failure, including liver and kidneys after he was put on a ventilator earlier in the day," a hospital spokesman...
