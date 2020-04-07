Kannada celluloid comedian Bullet Prakash passes away at the age of 44 Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kannada's popular comedian 'Bullet' Prakash (44) died at a private hospital in the city following multi-organ failure, an official said on Monday.



"Prakash passed away in the evening (4.45 p.m.) due to multi-organ failure, including liver and kidneys after he was put on a ventilator earlier in the day," a hospital spokesman... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this indulgexpress Kannada cinema's popular comedian 'Bullet' Prakash, 44, died at a private hospital in the city following multi-orga… https://t.co/vpYVow7Ufm 6 hours ago We For News Kannada’s popular comedian ‘Bullet’ Prakash (44) died at a private hospital in the city following multi-organ failu… https://t.co/RnqSByZ0ly 6 hours ago