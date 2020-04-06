'The Dark Knight Rises' actor Jay Benedict loses battle to coronavirus a week before his 69th birthday

You Might Like

Tweets about this Gerry Xydis ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ actor, Jay Benedict, dies from coronavirus https://t.co/HVi17za71V 6 minutes ago Lynn 🐈 🎄🎄 RT @USATODAY: Actor Jay Benedict, best known for his roles in 1986's "Aliens," 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises" and the U.K. TV series "Emmer… 17 minutes ago ArtOnArtsBlog RT @etnow: Rest in peace, Jay Benedict. https://t.co/fMwgpzL0ap 22 minutes ago voiceofthehwy Jay Benedict, 'Aliens' and 'The Dark Knight Rises' Actor, Dies at 68 From Coronavirus Complications … https://t.co/M7AVOzUKxp 41 minutes ago Pupa 🎭 RT @mnaEN: Actor Jay Benedict, who appeared in a range of films and TV shows, from Aliens to Emmerdale, has died due to complications from… 52 minutes ago Marijane Green RT @KCTV5: Jay Benedict, 'The Dark Knight Rises' actor, dies from coronavirus https://t.co/IeSOIa1vqm 57 minutes ago shalabh mishra Jay Benedict, ‘Aliens’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ actor, dies from coronavirus at 68 Jay Benedict, a longtime acto… https://t.co/LASeDuEKnY 1 hour ago KCTV5 News Jay Benedict, 'The Dark Knight Rises' actor, dies from coronavirus https://t.co/IeSOIa1vqm 1 hour ago