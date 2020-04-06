Global  

'The Dark Knight Rises' actor Jay Benedict loses battle to coronavirus a week before his 69th birthday

DNA Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
'Aliens' star Jay Benedict dies due to COVID-19 complications.
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Jay Benedict has died after contracting coronavirus

Jay Benedict has died after contracting coronavirus 00:55

 'Aliens' and 'The Dark Knight Rises' actor Jay Benedict has died at the age of 68 after contracting coronavirus.

