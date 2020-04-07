Malayalam actor Sasi Kalinga passes away

You Might Like

Tweets about this THE WEEK #SasiKalinga had been suffering from liver ailments https://t.co/YJ2uFq1uyb 2 minutes ago Tisha Jac RT @xpresslite: Malayalam film actor Kalinga Sasi who played noted performance in many films including 'Amen', 'Vellimoonga', 'Pranchiyetta… 8 minutes ago Express Lite Malayalam film actor Kalinga Sasi who played noted performance in many films including 'Amen', 'Vellimoonga', 'Pran… https://t.co/DFNDTCQN3t 10 minutes ago Vtv Ganesh Malayalam character actor and theatre personality #SasiKalinga(59) passed away today morning in Kozhikode. One of h… https://t.co/4vnJr3BlA0 50 minutes ago