Harry Potter series author JK Rowling reveals she suffered from COVID-19 symptoms

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Renowned author and the creator of film series Harry Potter JK Rowling on Monday said that she suffered from all the COVID-19 symptoms for two weeks but has completely recovered now. The 54-year-old author took to Twitter to share a technique of relieving respiratory symptoms and said that it helped her, though she did not get...
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: J.K. Rowling 'fully recovered' from coronavirus symptoms

J.K. Rowling 'fully recovered' from coronavirus symptoms 00:45

 Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has "fully recovered" after spending the past two weeks suffering from suspected coronavirus symptoms.

