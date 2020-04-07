After Shaza, Karim Morani's other daughter Zoa tested positive for coronavirus

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Actor and producer Zoa Morani has been tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 20 hours ago Tiger at New York Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:08 Tiger at New York Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus After developing a cough, a Tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for coronavirus. According to CNN, the 4-year-old female tiger, Nadia, is the first of her kind to test positive for the virus. According to the USDA, five other...