After Shaza, Karim Morani's other daughter Zoa tested positive for coronavirus

Tiger at New York
Zoo Tests Positive
for Coronavirus After developing a cough, a Tiger
at the Bronx Zoo in New York
tested positive for coronavirus. According to CNN, the 4-year-old
female tiger, Nadia, is the first of her
kind to test positive for the virus. According to the USDA,
five other...
