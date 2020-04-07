Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > After Shaza, Karim Morani's other daughter Zoa tested positive for coronavirus

After Shaza, Karim Morani's other daughter Zoa tested positive for coronavirus

DNA Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Actor and producer Zoa Morani has been tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Tiger at New York Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Tiger at New York Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:08

 Tiger at New York Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus After developing a cough, a Tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for coronavirus. According to CNN, the 4-year-old female tiger, Nadia, is the first of her kind to test positive for the virus. According to the USDA, five other...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

babug215005032

Dinesh Babu RT @ndtvfeed: Karim Morani's Other Daughter Zoa Morani Also Tests Positive For COVID-19 https://t.co/HqaAHwXLLi 30 minutes ago

mrjattdjcom

mr-jatt-dj.com After Shaza, Karim Morani’s Other Daughter Zoa Morani Also Tests Positive For COVID-19 https://t.co/jtJWXHpI4Y 58 minutes ago

GossipMantri

Gossip Mantri After Shaza, Karim Morani’s other daughter, Zoa Morani, also tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/zS2rU8SLHn https://t.co/6rTkavp4zs 1 hour ago

explainhindi

explainhindi After Shaza, Karim Morani’s Other Daughter Zoa Morani Also Tests Positive For COVID-19 https://t.co/cQZUlCRDve https://t.co/mlzuCC8h9z 2 hours ago

GTufran

Tufran G RT @NewsX: COVID-19 pandemic: After Shaza Morani, Karim Morani’s elder daughter Zoa Morani also tests positive! #Covid_19india #WorldHealth… 2 hours ago

moviesndtv

NDTV Movies After Shaza, Karim Morani's Other Daughter @zoamorani Also Tests Positive For COVID-19 https://t.co/OBMOdj4kwW https://t.co/fowF0siG3U 2 hours ago

ndtvfeed

NDTV News feed Karim Morani's Other Daughter Zoa Morani Also Tests Positive For COVID-19 https://t.co/HqaAHwXLLi 2 hours ago

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life Coronavirus pandemic: After Shaza, producer Karim Morani's elder daugher, Zoa, also tests positive for COVID-19… https://t.co/UvVDlYIb1h 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.