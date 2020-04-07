Zac Efron Never Wants That 'Baywatch' Body Ever Again

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Zac Efron is opening up about the amazing shape he got in while starring in the Baywatch movie and he’s explaining why he never wants to get his body in that shape again. The 32-year-old actor opened up in the latest episode of Hot Ones, where celebs answer questions while eating spicy chicken wings. “That [...] 👓 View full article

