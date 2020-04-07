Lady Gaga Explains Why the 'One World' Concert Is Not a Fundraising Event
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () Lady Gaga is opening up about the upcoming special One World: Together at Home, which will air on April 18. The Grammy and Oscar-winning entertainer has teamed up with the international advocacy group Global Citizen and the World Health Organization to curate the two-hour special, which she says will NOT be a fundraising event. Gaga [...]
Lady Gaga is to bring together some of the world’s biggest stars for a virtual concert to mark the “gravity” of the coronavirus pandemic and celebrate frontline workers. People in lockdown will be able to tune in to the One World: Together At Home broadcast on April 18.
