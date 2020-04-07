Alyssa Milano Defends Her Silence on Joe Biden Sexual Allegation After Rose McGowan Calls Her 'Fraud Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The 'Melrose Place' alum claims that '#BelieveWomen does not mean everyone gets to accuse anyone of anything' after she's labeled a 'hypocrite' for endorsing the presidential hopeful despite past allegation against him. 👓 View full article

