Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Malayalam actor Kalinga Sasi passes away at 59

Malayalam actor Kalinga Sasi passes away at 59

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Popular drama artiste and in recent times a film star who did cameo roles -- Kalinga Sasi alias V. Chandrakumar passed away at a private hospital, in Kozhikode, in the wee hours of Tuesday, said family sources.

The 59-year-old artiste's first screen appearance was in 2009 in "Kerala Cafe" movie and since then he has acted in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

latestly

LatestLY Malayalam Actor Sasi Kalinga Dies at 59, Was Suffering From Liver Ailments #SasiKalinga https://t.co/kR2NYFNFom 2 minutes ago

walaa_news

News Walaa Sasi Kalinga, veteran Malayalam actor known for Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Amen, passes away aged 59 https://t.co/FvTL1F9nXQ #bollywoodnews 13 minutes ago

XpressCinema

Cinema Express Theatre veteran and film actor #SasiKalinga, originally known as V Chandrakumar, is known for his supporting appear… https://t.co/QzmCDHHH9p 24 minutes ago

Satish86899118

Satish RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Renowned Malayalam actor #KalingaSasi dies https://t.co/TkD4jXbyMU 36 minutes ago

nikhilnarayanan

Nikhil #StayHomeStaySafe 🇮🇳 RT @xpresslite: Malayalam film actor Kalinga Sasi who played noted performance in many films including 'Amen', 'Vellimoonga', 'Pranchiyetta… 39 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost #SasiKalinga passes away | Celebrities like Lijo Jose Pellissery and Chemban Vinod Jose mourned the loss on social… https://t.co/fhWdIlaTP7 48 minutes ago

ZoomTV

@zoomtv #KalingaSasi had starred in over 100 films in his entire career https://t.co/9emZ4yO8bv 50 minutes ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English Renowned Malayalam actor #KalingaSasi dies https://t.co/TkD4jXbyMU 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.