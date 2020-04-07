Malayalam actor Kalinga Sasi passes away at 59

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Popular drama artiste and in recent times a film star who did cameo roles -- Kalinga Sasi alias V. Chandrakumar passed away at a private hospital, in Kozhikode, in the wee hours of Tuesday, said family sources.



The 59-year-old artiste's first screen appearance was in 2009 in "Kerala Cafe" movie and since then he has acted in... 👓 View full article

